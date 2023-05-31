Lima Noon Sertoma Club donates $10,000 to bring Sertoma Shelter House in Faurot Park back to former glory

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Money will go towards revitalizing a shelter house that has been in Lima for more than 60 years.
The Lima Noon Sertoma Club presented a check of $10,000 to the City of Lima to help with the remodeling and enhancement of the Sertoma Shelter House located at the end of Cole Street in Faurot Park. The Sertoma Shelter House has been a part of Lima for 63 years. The patio and the southwest area will specifically see some enhancements, such as the addition of benches and much more.
"It's a space that needs a lot of attention right now and if it wasn't for Sertoma folks stepping up and saying hey what can we help you with, this is something that has been on our list for a while and it's something that we have been working towards, but until Sertoma stepped up and said we can help with this and make it all happen, it would have gone another year or two. So we are very pleased that Sertoma is being a part of, and again, maintaining and helping us to enhance that space," commented Ric Stolly, deputy director of Lima's Parks and Recreation.
Members from the Sertoma Club were at the mayor's press conference to present the check to the City of Lima Parks and Recreation Department