The Lima Police Department is searching for answers on how a man was shot in his leg Wednesday night.

Police were notified at a quarter to 11 p.m. Wednesday night that 25-year-old Rashad Roberson was being treated at a hospital for a gunshot wound to his leg. Two hours earlier, police got a call for shots fired around Main Street and Eureka Street. When they arrived they found no evidence of a shooting or a victim, but they believe the two calls may be related.

Anyone who with information about the shooting is encouraged to contact the Lima Police Department at 419-227-4444. Or call Crime Stoppers and remain anonymous at 419-229-7867.

 

