Lima Police Department is investigating a shots fired call in the area of Tremont Avenue

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Lima Police Department is looking into a shots fired call on the north side of the city this afternoon.
Detectives say they started getting 9-1-1 calls around one o'clock of gunshots in the area of McDonel and Murphy streets. Officers responded and found one subject on foot, who was being chased by another person. Police say the two men have had an ongoing dispute.
The preliminary investigation showed the incident took place in the 300 block of Tremont Avenue where one of the men fired shots at the other. Police later found shell casings in the street. Scanner traffic indicating Independence Elementary went into a soft lockdown for a little while during the investigation. No one was injured and no names have been released yet.