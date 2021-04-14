Lima Police launch investigation after noise complaint response escalates

The Lima Police Department is launching an investigation into an incident that occurred in the morning hours of April 11th.
Lima police state that officers responded to a noise complaint at Taco Bell located on Allentown Road. In a video obtained by Your Hometown Stations, it shows that multiple officers were called to the scene.
Later in the video, a man is seen falling to the ground after an electrical sound can be heard. The person recording the video states that an officer tased the individual.
Lima Police Department Chief Kevin Martin states that a fact-finding investigation is currently underway. Martin also states that the department will look into if any policies were violated during the response, and will look into the policies themselves to see if changes are needed overall.
No further comment was available from the Lima Police Department as the investigation has just started.
The individual that shot the video provided to Your Hometown Stations said that the group was from a music label in Atlanta and went to Taco Bell after a video recording before the incident occurred.
Lima City Councilman Jamie Dixon also voiced concern over the incident, posting a video to Facebook stating that the city needs to explain what transpired that day.
The Lima Police Department is asking for anyone with additional information or video of what transpired to contact the department.