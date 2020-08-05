Lima ranked in top 20 U.S. Cities for Manufacturing

On August 4th, Global Trade, an international business magazine, released its list of the top 20 U.S. cities for manufacturers, and Lima has been selected.
According to the article, Lima’s manufacturing sector employs nearly 46,000 people. Businesses like Ford, Proctor & Gamble, General Dynamics, and Joint Systems Manufacturing Center are to thank for Lima’s success in manufacturing.
Lima's Mayor, David Berger, says this ranking will help make the city apparent to others that are looking to invest.
“This opportunity to, in effect, get free advertising for our community and for our region, I think should not be underestimated," he says. "It’s truly a credential we ought to be proud of, we ought to be sharing it with family and friends. I think it talks about the strength of our community in a way that sometimes we don’t appreciate.”
You can read more about Lima and the other cities on the list by visiting the article here: https://www.globaltrademag.com/made-in-america-20-top-u-s-cities-for-manufacturers/.