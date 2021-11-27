Lima residents gather to watch The Game and show their scarlet and grey pride

The game has arrived. A game that is marked on calendars across households in the state of Ohio.
The Game. Ohio State. Michigan.
The Elks Lodge held a watch party on Saturday, with Ohio State fans gathering together cheering for the Scarlet and Grey.
"No Michigan people are allowed in this building!" said Kevin Swaim, in a joking manner.
Some fans at the Elks Lodge were Alumni from the University, showing their support for the school they spent multiple years at. And while some may have relatives or friends that root for the other team, today was a day they backed their Buckeyes.
"Every year, been watching the game for 70 years, I attended Ohio State, strong fan," said Dan Mueller, an Ohio State Alumni. "I have a grandson that is an extremely strong fan of the other school... but we won't talk about him."
Ohio State fans also commented that the game allows them to forget the hard times plaguing the country as the pandemic continues. Even for just a few hours, those worries are set aside as they watch the game.
"Every year we come up to the Elks here in downtown Lima, Ohio, the group is here we are hanging out having a good time," said Swaim.
"It is a coming together. It is a camaraderie of Ohio State." said Mueller. "Alumni, fans, everyone looks forward to it every year."
And Kevin Swaim shared that he loves being around other Ohio State Fans, and to help out local causes in the area.
"We come here for a common cause, we are up here supporting charitable contributions, its good to see people out supporting Lima, Ohio."