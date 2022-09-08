Lima’s Lincoln Park Railroad Exhibit

Press Release from Wayne York: From 1 to 3 pm this Sunday, there will be an OPEN HOUSE at Lima’s Lincoln Park Railroad Exhibit, one block northwest of Lima Memorial Hospital. Volunteers will be stationed to assist with your visit.

Lima’s amazing railroad heritage is featured at Lincoln Park by the exhibition of the very last Lima Locomotive Works steam locomotive, Nickel Plate Road “Berkshire type” No. 779, built in 1959 and retired in 1958. This locomotive is 99% original and when ready for railroad service weighed about 440 tons, carried 22,000 gallons of water and 22 tons of soft coal. The locomotive is 101 feet long. Also open will be Nickel Plate Road 1882-built wooden caboose 1091, restored to its regular freight service configuration- a traveling home away from home for its crews. Also on exhibit is Nickel Plate Road Official Car 5, an 1883 private car – the Gulfstream jet of its era. Car 5 will not be open to the public at this time in preparation for repainting of the interior ceilings.

