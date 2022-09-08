Press Release from Wayne York:From 1 to 3 pm this Sunday, there will be an OPEN HOUSE at Lima’s Lincoln Park Railroad Exhibit, one block northwest of Lima Memorial Hospital. Volunteers will be stationed to assist with your visit.
Lima’s amazing railroad heritage is featured at Lincoln Park by the exhibition of the very last Lima Locomotive Works steam locomotive, Nickel Plate Road “Berkshire type” No. 779, built in 1959 and retired in 1958. This locomotive is 99% original and when ready for railroad service weighed about 440 tons, carried 22,000 gallons of water and 22 tons of soft coal. The locomotive is 101 feet long. Also open will be Nickel Plate Road 1882-built wooden caboose 1091, restored to its regular freight service configuration- a traveling home away from home for its crews. Also on exhibit is Nickel Plate Road Official Car 5, an 1883 private car – the Gulfstream jet of its era. Car 5 will not be open to the public at this time in preparation for repainting of the interior ceilings.
On site is the classic small town depot from Uniopolis, Ohio. The DT&I depot is outfitted very close to what was original for a combination depot – part for passengers and part for telegraph and express business.
This OPEN HOUSE is being held in conjunction with a diesel powered excursion from Springfield, Ohio, operated by Ohio Rail Experience. Train passengers will have the opportunity to visit the Railroad Exhibit named for its founder, John H. Keller, Sr. and the Allen County Museum at 620 W. Market Street during their visit to Lima. This will be the only public OPEN HOUSE of the Lincoln Park Railroad Exhibit for 2022. Admission is free to the public but donations are welcome.
