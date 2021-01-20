Lima Senior High students learn about America during President Joe Biden's Inauguration

Lima Senior High School students were able to take in history by watching President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris' inauguration on Wednesday.
For Kian Searcy, the inauguration served as an opportunity to watch history in the making, and to learn about a ceremony that represents the United States values.
"I think for students that are just becoming of the age to vote, it's important to see that things work and function much as we teach in class," said Kian Searcy, a teacher at Lima Senior High School. "I take a certain amount of pride that when I watch that this represents us, and it's a good display of the values and ideals that hopefully all Americans try to emulate."
Students echo what Searcy says. Many took the inauguration to learn about the values instilled into the United States.
"Being a junior at Lima Senior High School, I can take it's really important in my life because this will probably be the ones that I will remember and be able to tell other people about just because I am mature enough to understand what is going on," said Elsbeth Nelson, a student at Lima Senior High School.
Some students even viewed the inauguration as a chance for the nation to heal and move on from what was a further than normal 2020, with singing of the national anthem and more performed by Lady Gaga and Jennifer Lopez.
"It seems like they are trying to make up for what has happened this year and last year," said Jahin Montano, a Lima Senior High School student. "So far I have seen two famous people that are singing.