Lima Symphony Orchestra awarded over $75,000 thanks to the Ohio Arts Economic Relief Grant Program

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Lima Symphony Orchestra receives funding to preserve musical excellence in the community.
Last Friday, Governor Mike DeWine, Lt. Governor John Husted, and Director Lydia Mihalik declared that the orchestra was among the 139 arts organizations to secure funding during the initial phase of the Ohio Arts Economic Relief Grant Program. More than 400 organizations applied for the grant, and the Lima Symphony Orchestra received $75,522 to cover previous expenses and fund programs that benefit the city of Lima. This $50 million program was intended to help arts organizations in Ohio cover expenses they incurred due to the pandemic.
"There were a lot of organizations in the creative industry that were impacted during the pandemic. So, the General Assembly and the Governor wanted to make sure that these operations that are cultural, you know, the cultural heart of communities across the state of Ohio had the necessary resources to continue. They're very important to the community, very important to the state of Ohio, and these dollars will make sure that they continue to be at the heart of these communities," stated Lydia Mihalik, director of the Ohio Department of Development.
The Ohio Arts Economic Relief Grant Program has awarded $23.2 million in grants to support art-focused initiatives. The program is set to announce the recipient organizations for the second round of funding in the upcoming weeks.