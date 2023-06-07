Lima's 29th annual Relay for Life is June 9th at Spartan Stadium

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The goal will be to fight and beat cancer one step at a time this weekend.
Hundreds of people will be converging on Spartan Stadium Friday night for the 29th annual Relay for Life. Over the past 28 years, the Lima Relay has raised nearly 2.4 million dollars for the American Cancer Society. Organizers have set a goal this year of $105,000, and with the help of local businesses, hospitals, and individuals, each dollar they raise will help with cancer research.
"And the money we've raised we know has made a difference because it has helped fund 50 Nobel Prize winners in cancer care and that is great," says Cheryl Nagy, Lima Relay for Life. "Because we now have cancers we can cure. Many years ago we didn't have that, and now we do have that and that is the whole point of doing the Relay. We honor the survivors, we take a moment to remember those we have lost, and it's just a good time to get together to raise money to help the Cancer Society find a cure or find a control."
If you'd like to lend your support, you can drop by Spartan Stadium, located at 100 Calumet Avenue in Lima, on Friday night at 6 p.m. to cheer on the cancer survivors. The event runs until 10 p.m. You can make a donation to help reach their goal by logging on to relayforlife.org/lima.