Lima's first certified mental health group home officially opens

May is Mental Health Awareness Month and also marks the grand opening of Lima’s first-ever Certified Group Home under the Mental Health Association.
The ribbon was cut on Sunday in front of Ella B’s Mental Health Home to mark its grand opening. Located at 621 Michael Avenue in Lima, the Christian-based home is aiming to serve those with mental health issues in the Allen, Auglaize, and Hardin county areas.
The home provides meals, shelter, and anything a person struggling with mental health might need. The founder of the home says there’s a reason why she chose the name Ella B’s.
“My grandmother's name was Ella, B is for butterfly because I believe butterfly is a rebirth," said Linda Kay Scott, owner, and founder of Ella B's. "I believe that when you go into the cocoon, that you come back out and you are just as beautiful as you were when God made you. But anyhow, it’s a chance for people to be able to start over, start fresh somewhere.”
Her hope is to provide a family atmosphere for people to feel comfortable to embrace their mental health, and the home provides free service.
If you or someone you know could benefit from Ella B’s, feel free to reach out. You can call them at (419) 604-1190 or send an email to 621Ellab@gmail.com.