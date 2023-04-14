Local Artists Display Artwork at Artistry Under the Dome in Celina

CELINA, OH (WLIO) - Many artists and art enthusiasts across the region gathered Friday evening in Mercer County for Artistry Under the Dome.
Artistry Under the Dome features artwork with music from 28 artists with ties to Mercer and Auglaize Counties. These local artists create art through a variety of mediums including watercolor and oil paintings, ceramic and pottery crafts, detailed drawings and woodwork, and even homemade jewelry. Artistry Under the Dome was developed in 2013 by Sister Martha Bertke, and Sister Bertke created this event to bring regional residents and artists together. 10 years later, her vision is impacting the area to this day.
"Art is so important to the artists themselves but to the public that they can buy professional work. These are all one-of-a-kind original pieces, and I think that means a lot to the public that they start to appreciate what the artists are doing," says Nick Wenning, Committee Member, of Artistry Under the Dome.
While the public enjoyed a diverse selection of artistic creations, Artistry Under the Dome is the first art show for some artists, a pivotal moment in their art careers.
"It's actually my first time showing, so I've never done this, but I'm super proud because it's great to see it finally all together in one group, and you really kind of get to see how my art shines through and gives back to you and how it kind of all feels like it's from the same person," says Angie Siefring, Artist.
Artistry Under the Dome continues Saturday and Sunday, April 15th and 16th, from 10 AM to 4 PM at the St. Charles Center in Celina.