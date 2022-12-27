Local HVAC and plumbing professionals offer advice for cold temperatures

ALLEN COUNTY, OH - Following this past weekend's severe winter weather, area professionals saw a higher-than-usual need for heating and plumbing services.

With temperatures far below freezing, many homeowners had to deal with frozen water lines. Issues were caused in part by the extremely cold winds finding their way into homes and water lines. While we may be warming up now, winter is just getting started. Next time the temperatures dip to severe lows, experts recommend opening sink cabinet doors and turning on faucets to a pencil-thick stream to protect your pipes. Never use an open flame to try to thaw pipes.

