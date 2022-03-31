Local judge urges individuals who choose to carry a gun under the new Constitutional Carry Law understand the definition of self-defense

An Allen County Judge is speaking out about the new constitutional carry law, so individuals understand the meaning of self defense when using a firearm.
Allen County Common Pleas Court Judge Jeffrey Reed is concerned he may see more defendants in his courtroom claiming “self-defense” when firing a gun that injures or kills a person. There are specific parameters that define “self-defense” and the judge urges people to fully understand the law.
Judge Jeffrey Reed explains, “As long as the person against whom you’re using that force is there illegally and they are threatening you with great bodily harm or death then you can use the firearm in self-defense.”
Just last week, a jury found Michael Sheets guilty of felonious assault because they did not believe there was enough evidence to prove it was self-defense by law. Prosecutors said he shot his daughter’s boyfriend in the knee after an argument at Sheet’s residence. He is scheduled to be sentenced in May.
Judge Reed adds, “The general public needs to understand if they’re going to carry, and we all now will have the right to carry, you have to make sure you understand the proper use if the firearm and especially understand just because you can carry a gun doesn’t mean you can go around and shoot everybody and claim self-defense there has to be a certain fact scenario.”
The new constitutional carry law goes into effect in June.
Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.