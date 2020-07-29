Local teenage artist creates artwork for Lima Memorial's new Inpatient Rehabilitation Center

On Wednesday, a local artist was able to give patients at Lima Memorial Health System an up-close look at how his masterpieces are made.
Ethan Jordan, a 17-year-old from Lima, began his project for the health system’s Inpatient Rehabilitation Center in June. He captures familiar landmarks from the area, such as the fairgrounds and Kewpee, to connect patients under treatment to the outside world.
The Lima Memorial Foundation began a 2.5-million-dollar transformation of their Inpatient Rehabilitation Center in December 2019. It is set to be complete this fall, where Ethan’s artwork will be displayed.
Lynn Carpenter, the Executive Director of the Lima Memorial Foundation says, “The impact of Ethan’s talent and art is far-reaching. His artwork brings a sense of community to our patients who are working so hard to regain their independence for their ultimate return home.”
“It’s just a great way, that I never really thought my art would be used," says Ethan Jordan, the artist of 17 pieces for the rehab center. He continues, "It’s cool that it’ll help people actually heal by looking at my art, and that’s just a new aspect of my artwork that I never thought I’d see through."
Other original artwork of Ethan's will be up for auction from August 15th through September 19th at ArtSpace/Lima. The proceeds will go back into the foundation’s 2020 funding priority.