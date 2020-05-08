Look and feel may be different, but some Lima businesses are prepared to reopen

Barbershops, salons, and spas can open back up come May 15. For bars and restaurants, they can open outdoor seating on May 15, as well. They can open inside dining on May 21. Business owners' reactions to the news are as you would expect, happiness.
"I was pretty darn excited," said Wanda Biss, owner of Creative Images, a salon in Lima. "I’m like, I've worked since I’ve been 16 to get where I’m at. And someone takes it away from me at no fault of my own. So yeah, we’re pretty excited."
Had this gone longer, Creative Images may have been weeks away from permanent closure.
"We have a lot at stake and we need to reopen and get people back to work," John Heaphy said, president and owner of Good Food Restaurants. "But we also need to do it as safely as we’ve ever done anything."
Creative Images plans to open on May 15 while Happy Daz and all Beer Barrel locations will open on the 21. Heaphy said he will wait to reopen Old City Prime.
In accordance with state guidelines you will see a difference at these places. And both owners have been proactive in preparations. Creative Images has put barriers where needed and has sanitizer ready for clients. People will have to wait in their cars for appointments.
At Beer Barrel, seating will look different. The atmosphere may feel more cautious, but Heaphy said the quality and service remain the same.
"We’re really analyzing every aspect of your experience from the time you walk in the door to the time you leave," Heaphy said. "We will be offering individual packets of condiments. Anything you would typically touch and hand back, guest check presenters, menus. We’re not doing our in-house menus, they’ll be a code at the door you can scan to have the menu downloaded to your phone. And we’ll also have take-home menus that you can use."
Customer confidence is the key for these businesses. For creative Images, Biss said she immediately called 300 clients to reschedule appointments.
"Some of our ladies cried when they heard my voice," said Biss.
Heaphy said public support has been great through this and he just asks one thing now.
"So I’m asking customers who aren’t quite as concerned as others, to be concerned when they go out in public," said Heaphy. "Because as a nation, we have to win this battle."