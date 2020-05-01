Man found deceased behind St. Johns Avenue home

Lima detectives are looking into the discovery of a body found in the back yard of a southside home Friday morning.
Officers were called out to the back yard of 1219 St. Johns Avenue just before seven where they found a white man dead against a parked car. There's no word yet on his identity or the cause of death. The body was taken to the Lucas County Coroner's Office for an autopsy. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lima Police Department at 419 227-4444 or Crimestoppers at 419 229-7867.
Press Release from the Lima Police Department: On Friday, May 1, 2020 at approximately 6:45am, Lima Police Officers were dispatched to 1219 St Johns in reference to a subject in the back yard. Upon arrival, officers located a deceased white male, laying against a parked vehicle in the back yard.
The white male’s identity and cause of death has yet to be determined. The body has been transported to the Lucas County Coroner’s Office so an autopsy can be performed.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact The Lima Police Dept at 419 227-4444, Det Matt Boss at 419 221-5156 or Lima / Allen County Crime Stoppers at 419 229-7867.