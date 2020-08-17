Man suspected of in 2017 murder case, ruled competent for trial

A man accused of murder had a competency exam to see if his case can continue.

An Allen County judge found Marquez Pritchett competent to stand trial. The defense filed a motion wanting a review of his mental status. Both prosecution and defense counsel agreed to the July report.

Pritchett is suspected to have murdered Shannon Scott in 2017. Shannon Scott was found shot to death in his Michael Avenue home. Police issued a warrant for Pritchett's arrest in September 2019. He was arrested in Arizona and brought to Lima in May. He faces a murder charge with a gun specification and having weapons under disability. His trial is set for October 27, 2020.

 

