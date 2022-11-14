Managing stress and expectations helps with holiday anxiety and depression

Findlay, OH (WLIO) - Elvis sang about having a “Blue Christmas”, but for a few people, those words also ring true during the next couple of months. According to the American Psychological Association, around 1/3 of the people that they surveyed say they feel added stress during the holiday season, which could lead to anxiety and depression. 65% of people who are already dealing with mental illness, feel that their conditions get worse over the holidays. Mental health experts from the Family Resource Center say setting boundaries when it comes to holiday expectations is one way to manage your own anxiety.
“People are always just busy around the holidays, and sometimes it is just good to set some boundaries and say no that doesn’t work with my schedule. I appreciate the invitation, or I appreciate the offer, but I just can’t make it this time. So, knowing those boundaries are really important,” says Niki Sidle, Clinical Supervisor of Adult Services for the Family Resource Center.
People can also put boundaries on how much they spend during the holidays because money concerns can add to that stress. But if those feelings of depression and anxiety extend past the new year, you may look at talking to someone.
“You are not finding joy in things that you typically enjoy. You are not looking forward to family get-togethers, whether it is before or after the holidays,” adds Sidle. “If you are not sleeping very well, or you are sleeping all of the time. Those are some of the things that we look for in recommending that somebody reach out.”
If you don’t want to talk to a family member or friend, Sidle says maybe look at talking to a counselor to help deal with your anxiety and depression.
