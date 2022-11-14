Managing stress and expectations helps with holiday anxiety and depression

Findlay, OH (WLIO) - Elvis sang about having a “Blue Christmas”, but for a few people, those words also ring true during the next couple of months. According to the American Psychological Association, around 1/3 of the people that they surveyed say they feel added stress during the holiday season, which could lead to anxiety and depression. 65% of people who are already dealing with mental illness, feel that their conditions get worse over the holidays. Mental health experts from the Family Resource Center say setting boundaries when it comes to holiday expectations is one way to manage your own anxiety.

“People are always just busy around the holidays, and sometimes it is just good to set some boundaries and say no that doesn’t work with my schedule. I appreciate the invitation, or I appreciate the offer, but I just can’t make it this time. So, knowing those boundaries are really important,” says Niki Sidle, Clinical Supervisor of Adult Services for the Family Resource Center.

