Marian pilgrimage makes stops to Catholic churches in the area

The Archdiocese of Cincinnati is celebrating 200 years, and as part of that anniversary, a special statue of Mary is being carried throughout the state.
This Marian pilgrimage began in Russells Point on Sunday. Over a period of 33 days, people will be walking several miles each day, carrying a statue of Our Lady of Fatima to different Catholic churches in the diocese.
On Tuesday, the group stopped at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Wapakoneta, placing the statue inside. This pilgrimage is bringing people from all over the country together to pray.
"We know that we have a set group of pilgrims - we call them guardian pilgrims - that have signed up to walk three to five days of the pilgrimage, but every morning we have other people who show up to join us on the walk," said Sean Ater of the Archdiocese of Cincinnati. "It just shows how people are excited, how much people love Mary, they love the Church and just want to be involved."
"It just seems like it’s been a calling for a lot of people to get together, and pray to Mary, and pray for the people in the special intentions of the diocese," said Ray Kershaw, who is participating in the pilgrimage. "People have been sending special intentions over the internet, so we’re praying for those special intentions also."
The group will be heading to St. Marys on Wednesday morning.