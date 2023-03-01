Mayor Smith announces date for her State of the City Address

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Lima Mayor Sharetta Smith is ready to talk about her first year in office.
She will be holding her first "State of the City" address and the public is invited to attend. Smith says it will be a time to reflect on the past year and what the city has accomplished and what is in store for this year. She says they are eager to work with residents to build a better future.
"This communities strength is its people. I really believe that you can't govern without listening to the people. And so, we have been very deliberate in this year in office and as we launch new programs as we think about how to allocate and budget dollars, as we look at some of our policies and procedures are. Hearing from the community not only of what they want but also what of their expectations from us," stated Mayor Sharetta Smith, City of Lima.
The State of the City will be on Wednesday, March 22nd at the Veterans Memorial Civic Center. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the program starts at 6 p.m. It's open to the public but you are requested to RSVP at the city website.