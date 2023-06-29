MED Foundation of Mercer Health receives $1 million donation for Childbirth Center

June 28, 2023 Press Release from Mercer Health: The children of the Walter and Evelyn (Severt) Braun Family recently donated $1 million to the MED Foundation of Mercer Health to be used for an extensive renovation to Mercer Health’s Childbirth Center. The Brauns raised their 11 children in Coldwater – Bill, Mary, Ann, Dan, John, Tony, Peg, Roger, Ken, Susan and Mike. Bill Braun jokes, “Mother spent more time as a patient at Mercer Health than at home with having that many kids.” In addition, the Braun home was welcoming to neighbor kids with the creek behind their home being a destination for the Braun kids and all their friends.
Recently the Braun siblings came forward with the donation on behalf of their parents asking the funds be used to enhance Mercer Health’s Childbirth Center, which will be renamed the Walter and Evelyn Braun Childbirth Center. The donation will be put towards a multi-million dollar renovation project that will begin within the next 12-18 months and be completed in phases to reduce interruption to services. The project will include a brand new C-section surgical suite integrated within the center, along with completely renovated labor and delivery rooms with additional rooms to be added to accommodate growing volumes.
More information will be forthcoming as the inception of the project approaches.