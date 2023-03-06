Mercer County law enforcement seize suspected meth following foot pursuit in Celina

CELINA, OH (WLIO) - A Celina man has been arrested after law enforcement seized suspected methamphetamine from his electric bicycle on Saturday.
The Mercer County Sheriff's Office says a deputy on patrol observed suspicious activity in a parking lot at Logan Street and Walnut Street. A traffic stop followed on Morton Street of 35-year-old Aaron Chapman of Celina who was on a bike. A police K-9 was there for a free air sniff, but Chapman fled from the scene and was seen throwing away a baggie that was later recovered.
The sheriff's office reports that the baggie as well as his bike was confirmed to contain illegal drugs. Chapman was taken to jail with no bond and charged with possession of methamphetamine.
Press Release from the Mercer County Sheriff's Office: Celina, OH - Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey reports the arrest of an individual on drug related charges. Just after 3:30 PM, on Saturday, March 4, Deputy Spencer Heinl of the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office was on patrol when he observed suspicious activity in a parking lot in the area of Logan St and Walnut St in Celina. Shortly after, a traffic stop was conducted on Morton St with one of the involved vehicles for traffic violations. Stopped was Aaron P. Chapman, age 35, Celina, who was operating a gray electric powered bicycle.
Deputy Heinl’s K9 partner, Hex, then conducted a free air sniff around the vehicle and alerted to the presence of narcotics. Prior to a search, Chapman took off running from the scene through residential yards and deputies were then in foot pursuit. As he was fleeing, he was seen throwing a baggie that was later recovered. Deputies Chase Kuhlman and Spencer Heinl caught up to him and took him in to custody in the area of Portland St, North of Logan St, in a parking lot. A search of the bicycle, its contents, and the recovered baggie found suspected drugs that preliminarily test presumptive positive for methamphetamines.
Chapman was transported to the Mercer County Adult Detention Center where he was booked in for Possession of Methamphetamines a Felony of the Fifth Degree and is being held without bond.
The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Celina Police Department and the Mercer County Prosecutor Erin Minor. The case will be forwarded to the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office for review of any additional charges.