Mercer County man arrested with meth during traffic stop

Lima, OH (45805)

Today

A few flurries possible early. Partly cloudy skies. Low 21F. NNW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph..

Tonight

A few flurries possible early. Partly cloudy skies. Low 21F. NNW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph.