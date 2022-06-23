Mercy Health St. Rita's next class of residents completes orientation Thursday

A total of 26 new doctors have joined the residency program who will work in various departments. Twelve will be in Internal Medicine, six in Emergency medicine, six in Family Medicine, and two Podiatry Medicine & Surgery.
The new young minds spent the day Thursday learning about what they will face as health professionals in the Lima area, and each resident says that they are looking forward to making a difference in their community.
"I'm looking forward to honestly helping patients in this community," said Austin Bracy. "Basically you work in medical school to get to this point, to do hands on, know your patients, get to know them over time... one of the reasons I choose family medicine was for that reason, for that patient relationship. And now I get a chance to do that here."
"I'm very excited to get a chance to work with the attendings and the residents that I met virtually," said Christina Wilson. "We haven't gotten a chance to really work together yet, so I am excited about that. I'm excited about getting involved in the community here and seeing what we can do with Lima's people... so that's exciting for me, And learning news skills, of course."
The medical center has been welcoming in new classes of residents since 2019.
