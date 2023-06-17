Moss & Cage exhibit unveiled to the public after Lima's Juneteenth festival Saturday

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A new exhibit unveiled as part of Lima's Juneteenth celebration showcases the lives of people of color.
After the main festival, ArtSpace/Lima held a reception for the new collection featuring the work of Columbus artist Bryan Moss and Lima graphic designer Frank Cage.
Moss's large-scale paintings feature ordinary people living their lives in very relaxed, natural scenes, and Cage's work highlights prominent Lima residents who have left a lasting mark on their community. For both artists, it's the details that bring the portraits to life.
"I wanted to present people in a very traditional form, and what I mean by that is the tradition of painting. So keeping the body types realistic, it's important to me just because we live on the internet, and so based upon perception, that would feel inauthentic to what I make," Moss said.
"A lot of times when individuals go through the design process or even art, they want like this perfect pretty picture. Well, me in particular, I engage in the process," Cage said, explaining how the appearance of wrinkles on his art symbolizes the challenges faced by the subjects of his art. "Sometimes you're not going to always get it right, there's an up and down, there's conflict, you know, with the process of getting to the end of your work."
The reception wrapped up with uplifting spoken word poetry read by the MC of Lima's Juneteenth celebrations, Courtney Owens, who was proud to be part of such a positive exhibit.
"It means that I am a part of forward progression, I am a part of history in the city of Lima, and I am a part of something amazing with two other artists, you know, Moss and Cage. So I'm just happy to be a part of that trio," Courtney said.
The Moss & Cage exhibit will be on display at ArtSpace/Lima through July 14th.