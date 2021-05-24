Mother takes a stand against against illicit drugs creating organization to rally support to make changes

A grieving mother decides to take a stand against what killed her child.
Diane Urban’s son Jordan was an addict and had been 9-months clean when he relapsed and ingested a lethal dose of illicit fentanyl unbeknownst to him, killing him instantly. His mother then founded APALD, The Association for People Against Lethal Drugs. APALD is a national organization with 40 plus groups nationwide advocating for change in combating the synthetic drug epidemic in the United States. Urban wants to make sure no other mother goes through what she did and asks anyone using, is it worth it?
Diane Urban explains, “Any drug you choose, marijuana, pills, or anything it’s just not safe anymore. It’s like you're rolling the dice because you never know what’s going to be in it really. So, it’s very dangerous right now.”
Urban is inviting the public to join them to be part of a national rally on Friday, June 4th from 3 to 5 p.m. outside the Allen County Courthouse(301 N Main St, Lima, OH 45801). Lima is one of two rallies in Ohio, Cleveland being the other, along with 40 plus sites in 30 cities across the country during that time. You can learn more about the group at APALD.net.