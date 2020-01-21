Media Release from Ohio State Highway Patrol-Lima Post 1/20/2020
Bath Township – The Lima Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a four vehicle injury crash which occurred on Interstate 75 south of Beaverdam.
On January 20, 2020, at approximately 5:49 P.M., troopers responded to a report of a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 75. A 2019 Freightliner semi and trailer, operated by Christopher D. Conley, age 37, of Flint, Michigan was traveling south on Interstate 75 and was approaching stopped traffic due to a separate crash. The semi struck the rear of a stopped 2015 Chevrolet Trax, operated by Steven A. Frueh, age 69, of Lima, Ohio. Mr. Frueh’s vehicle was pushed into a 2007 Pontiac Grand Prix, operated by Zacharey D. Gonder, age 27, of Lima, Ohio. Mr. Gonder’s vehicle was then pushed into a 2017 Ford F-150, operated by Robert L. DeSota Jr., age 63, of Bluffton, Ohio. The semi and the Chevrolet Trax came to final rest in the roadway, while the Pontiac Grand Prix and Ford F-150 came to final rest off the right side of the roadway.
The driver of the semi, Christopher Conley, and the driver of the Pontiac Grand Prix, Zacharey Gonder, reported no injuries. Steven Frueh, the driver of the Chevrolet Trax, and Robert DeSota Jr., the driver of the Ford F-150 were both transported to Lima Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. There were two passengers in Mr. DeSota’s vehicle. Amanda DeSota, age 37, of Bluffton, Ohio was the front seat passenger and was transported to Lima Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Noah DeSota, age 2, of Bluffton, Ohio was also transported to Lima Memorial Hospital with his mother, but sustained no reported injuries.
All parties involved were reportedly wearing seat belts, and the toddler was properly adjusted in a child safety seat. Drugs or alcohol are not suspected to be a factor in the crash. The driver of the semi, Christopher Conley, was suspected to be distracted at the time of the crash.
Assisting troopers on scene were Beaverdam and Bath Fire and EMS, Miller’s Auto, Kenny’s Towing and John’s Towing.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol reminds motorists to always wear a properly adjusted safety belt and never drive distracted.