Music sensation HARDY to headline the 2023 Allen County Fair

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - He didn't go to Jared but he's coming to the Allen County Fair.

Country and rock music sensation HARDY will be the headliner for this year's Allen County Fair. The singer-songwriter has written 12 number-one singles since 2018, including his double platinum single "One Beer" featuring Lauren Alaina. He's toured with Morgan Wallen, Flordia Georgia Line, Jason Aldean, and many more.

