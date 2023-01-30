Music sensation HARDY to headline the 2023 Allen County Fair

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - He didn't go to Jared but he's coming to the Allen County Fair.
Country and rock music sensation HARDY will be the headliner for this year's Allen County Fair. The singer-songwriter has written 12 number-one singles since 2018, including his double platinum single "One Beer" featuring Lauren Alaina. He's toured with Morgan Wallen, Flordia Georgia Line, Jason Aldean, and many more.
"So, we kind of chose HARDY because we saw he's kind of an up-and-comer slash rising star in the country music slash rock industry and we thought that with the positive feedback that we've been getting from others that have seen him in concert before, that he would be a good fit for our demographic at the fairgrounds. It's kind of nice because he hits on two different genres which is unlike a lot of other country acts that you see in the industry today," said Troy Elwer, Allen County Fair manager.
Tickets for the Saturday, August 19th concert will go on sale Wednesday, February 8th at 9:00 a.m. Ticket prices are $45 for the grandstand and bleachers, $60 for track seating, $70 for the party pit, and $100 for the VIP. Tickets are first come first serve and will be available on Wednesday, February 8th at 9:00 a.m.
“The Allen County Agricultural Society has again stepped up to present the best country has to offer. This show will be a night to remember. We’re extremely excited to have HARDY at the 2023 Allen County Fair”, said Allen County Fair Manager, Troy Elwer.
Tickets for the HARDY concert go on sale Wednesday, February 8th @ 9:00 am at www.allencofair.com. If there are still tickets available on Monday, February 13th at 9:00 am they can be purchased at the Fair Administration Office on the fairgrounds, and by telephone (419-228-7141). Ticket prices are $45 for grandstand and bleachers, $60 for track seating, $70 for the party pit (standing room only); and $100 for the VIP (standing room only) in front of the stage. Prices don’t include the 3% credit card/debit fee, and fair gate admission. VISA, Discover, and Master Card are accepted.
HARDY is the reigning ACM Songwriter of the Year, the 2022 BMI Country Songwriter of the Year, and a two-time AIMP Songwriter of the Year, additionally nominated for New Artist of the Year, Song of the Year, and Musical Event of the Year at the 2022 CMA Awards. One of CRS' 2021 New Faces of Country Music and a two-time CMA Triple Play award recipient, the pride of Philadelphia, Miss. has earned his reputation as “a breakout in the making,” (HITS) and “a promising purveyor of keeping the spirit of classic heavy Southern rock alive” (American Songwriter). HARDY has written 12 #1 singles since 2018, including his own double platinum #1 single “ONE BEER” feat. Lauren Alaina + Devin Dawson, and chart-topping Dierks Bentley + BRELAND collaboration, “Beers On Me.” He's previously toured with Thomas Rhett, Morgan Wallen, Florida Georgia Line, Jason Aldean, Cole Swindell, and more, and will embark on his own SOLD-OUT headlining the mockingbird & THE CROW Tour in February.
