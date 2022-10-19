Nelson Packaging welcomes Secretary of State as he highlights Ohio manufacturing

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Putting the spotlight on Ohio manufacturing, a state official visits a local business to speak to employers face to face.

Nelson Packaging welcomes Secretary of State as he highlights Ohio manufacturing

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose came to Lima to stop by Nelson Packaging. One of the primary goals of his office is to help new and existing businesses, and he spent time getting to know more about Nelson Packaging and their employees in person. Representatives from the company wanted to show LaRose what they have to offer Lima, and how far they have come.

Nelson Packaging welcomes Secretary of State as he highlights Ohio manufacturing

Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Hi, I manage online content here at Your Hometown Stations and assist reporters with posting their articles and press releases to our website and social media pages.