Nelson Packaging welcomes Secretary of State as he highlights Ohio manufacturing

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Putting the spotlight on Ohio manufacturing, a state official visits a local business to speak to employers face to face.
Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose came to Lima to stop by Nelson Packaging. One of the primary goals of his office is to help new and existing businesses, and he spent time getting to know more about Nelson Packaging and their employees in person. Representatives from the company wanted to show LaRose what they have to offer Lima, and how far they have come.
"We've just put together a little presentation to kind of update Frank on where the company has come in the last decade, couple of years, I mean we have grown by leaps and bounds so hoping to kind of highlight some of the things that we have accomplished here," explained Michael Gee, director of projects at Nelson Packaging.
"This is a homegrown business that started in this community and through a lot of ingenuity and hard work it continues to thrive and so that's a story we want to tell," commented Frank LaRose, Ohio Secretary of State.
October is National Manufacturing Month and LaRose hopes this visit also helps spread the word about how valuable manufacturing employers are to Ohio.
"Every month in Ohio should be Manufacturing Month because we're a state that knows how to make things and really make quality products all over the world, just like they are doing here," added LaRose.
The State of Ohio has several programs in place to support the manufacturing industry, such as tech cred, which reimburses employers for helping employees earn tech-based training credentials.
