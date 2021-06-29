New and classic events at Delphos Kiwanis Independence Day Celebration this weekend

The Delphos Kiwanis Club is preparing for a busy weekend at their annual Independence Day Celebration. The organization was one of the few to pull off a festival last summer, however it was only one day with limited events. This year they are back for the full two days on July 3rd and 4th.
There will be live entertainment, the popular chicken barbeque, free rides on Sunday, and more. New to the festival this year is a gun raffle. Tickets for it can be purchased at Westrich Furniture (1105 Elida Ave, Delphos, OH) or Premier Bank (230 E. 2nd St, Delphos, OH). The Delphos Kiwanis Treasurer, Cindy Metzger, says they are happy to bring even more to the weekend than in years past.
"We are super excited to be able to offer a full two-day event, 4th of July festival this year," says Metzger. "It's going to be packed with everything that we weren't able to bring folks last year, and we are more than excited to be able to offer it."
One of the biggest attractions is the fireworks, which will be shot off Sunday, July 4th at 10 PM. For a full schedule of events, visit delphoskiwanis.com.