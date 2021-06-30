New Lima Neighorhood Specialist working on Neighborhood Impact Grants

The City of Lima Department of Community Development made an introduction at the mayor’s weekly press briefing Wednesday.
Meet neighborhood specialist Sydni Winkler, a Lima native formerly the District Executive for the Black Swamp Area Council of the Boy Scouts. Winkler started Monday, June 21st with her boots on the ground working on the Neighborhood Impact Grants. These $500 grants are available to any neighborhood association recognized by the city in 2020 and 501c3 organizations within the city.
Neighborhood Specialist Sydni Winkler adds, “Everyone wants to make an impact. So. this is your way to gather up a group of people, get them interested in your organization or your neighborhood association and bring them out and meet some new people, make some new friends. Help them help you make an impact on our community.
There will be a grant workshop Thursday, July 15th at 5:30 p.m. in Lima City Council Chambers. Applications are available online at the City of Lima’s website.