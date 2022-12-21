Winter prep equipment checks are underway at ODOT

Press Release from the Ohio Department of Transportation: BOWLING GREEN (Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022) - A winter storm is looming, looking to disrupt travel for the Christmas holiday.

Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) crews in District 1 and District 2, which includes 16 counties throughout northwest Ohio, are preparing by checking trucks and all equipment; and organizing full-time, auxiliary, and seasonal employees to prepare them to begin 12-hour shifts when needed.

