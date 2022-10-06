US 30 Map

Press Release from ODOT District 1: Lima, Ohio (October 6, 2022) – The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) will hold a public meeting to further develop feasible alternatives for potential safety improvements along the U.S. 30 corridor.

The meeting is part of an ongoing study of the U.S. 30 corridor from the Indiana state line in Paulding County to the Lincoln Highway (County Road 418) interchange in Van Wert County. Eighteen at-grade intersections have been identified as part of the study. The feasibility study is expected to be completed near the end of 2022.

