Press Release from ODOT District 1:Lima, Ohio (October 6, 2022) – The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) will hold a public meeting to further develop feasible alternatives for potential safety improvements along the U.S. 30 corridor.
The meeting is part of an ongoing study of the U.S. 30 corridor from the Indiana state line in Paulding County to the Lincoln Highway (County Road 418) interchange in Van Wert County. Eighteen at-grade intersections have been identified as part of the study. The feasibility study is expected to be completed near the end of 2022.
Based on input received at two prior stakeholder meetings, the project team has developed preliminary feasible alternatives. The purpose of this meeting is to present these alternatives and receive comments and feedback. Feasible alternatives could be developed and funded for future construction projects.
Date: Oct.19, 2022
Location: Convoy Community Building, 5348 State Route 49, Convoy, OH
Times:
Open House from 12:30 – 2:30 p.m. with a presentation at 1:00 p.m.
Open House from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. with a presentation at 5:30 p.m.
The same information will be presented at both meetings. The meetings will include a short presentation followed by an open house period.
Materials presented during the public meeting will be available immediately following the meeting by visiting the website or scanning the QR code below:
Requests for interpretation services or reasonable accommodation to participate in the meeting, and comments can be submitted through the project website or by contacting ODOT District 1 at 419-999-6802.
Comments should be submitted by November 21, 2022, to be documented in the public input summary report, which will include responses to all comments submitted during the 30-day period; however, ODOT will respond to all comments received at any time.
