OG students get a Q&A session with visitors from Glandorf, Germany

GLANDORF, OH (WLIO) - The German students at Ottawa-Glandorf got to learn more about the country they are learning the language of, thanks to some visitors from Glandorf, Germany.

Around 40 residents of Glandorf, Germany, took part in a question-and-answer session with the students of the Ottawa-Glandorf German class at Glandorf Elementary. The German visitors arrived at their U.S. namesake earlier this week. Glandorf, Ohio, which was settled by German pilgrims in 1834, has been having back-and-forth visits with their German counterparts since the 70s. In fact, some of the high school students went to Germany recently, and they were glad they had a chance to ask some questions about the German culture and the people.

