OG students get a Q&A session with visitors from Glandorf, Germany

GLANDORF, OH (WLIO) - The German students at Ottawa-Glandorf got to learn more about the country they are learning the language of, thanks to some visitors from Glandorf, Germany.
Around 40 residents of Glandorf, Germany, took part in a question-and-answer session with the students of the Ottawa-Glandorf German class at Glandorf Elementary. The German visitors arrived at their U.S. namesake earlier this week. Glandorf, Ohio, which was settled by German pilgrims in 1834, has been having back-and-forth visits with their German counterparts since the 70s. In fact, some of the high school students went to Germany recently, and they were glad they had a chance to ask some questions about the German culture and the people.
I wanted to know what is different over there from over here, like how they did COVID and what they did for COVID, and how they passed that," says junior Trevor Maag. "What life is like right now with the war in Ukraine."
I learned that cultural difference is definitely a thing when going from country to country," says Senior Adison Horstman. "This summer when we went over there was a lot of shocks that we had, just between prices of things, driver's license, and schools and sports."
The German visitors will be enjoying everything that Glandorf, Ohio has to offer starting tonight, when the two-day park fest kicks off in the community park.
