Press Release from the Ohio Chemistry Technology Council (OCTC): Columbus, Ohio - On Monday, May 8th, The Ohio Chemistry Technology Council (OCTC) awarded exceptional performances in environmental, health, safety and security to selected Ohio chemical companies at the organization’s 2023 Awards for Excellence presentation.
The chemical industry in Ohio employs more than 40,000 direct employees statewide and contributes to more than $31 billion dollars in activity to Ohio’s economy. The Awards for Excellence are presented to companies that have shown commitment to improving outcomes in the health and safety of their workplace, the environment, and the surrounding community.
Eighteen manufacturing sites from across Ohio were honored during the evenings’ presentation. Among the winners, The Nutrien Lima Nitrogen Facility received the highest honor, the Eagle Award due to exemplary performances at their facility. A description of their accomplishments is included below.
"I am so proud of our member companies for stepping up the way that they have this year," said Jenn Klein, President of OCTC. “It’s important that we recognize these accomplishments and remind folks of all the ways that this crucial, high tech industry is improving the daily lives of all Ohioans."
OCTC’s Awards for Excellence recipients include:
EAGLE AWARD
Nutrien Lima Nitrogen – Lima
AWARD FOR EXCELLENCE
Ashland – Columbus
BASF Corporation – Whitehouse
Cenovus Lima Refinery – Lima
DuPont Dayton Site – Dayton
DuPont Inc. – West Alexandria
Emery Oleochemicals LLC – Cincinnati
Epsilyte LLC - Piqua
GFS Chemicals – Columbus
INEOS Nitriles USA LLC – Lima
The Lubrizol Corporation – Painesville
Kraton Corporation – Belpre
McGean – Cleveland PPG – Barberton
PPG – Cleveland
PPG – Delaware
PPG – Euclid
Solvay – Cincinnati
The Awards for Excellence Presentation served as the opening event for the OCTC 34th Annual Conference with Anne M. Vogel, director of the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency, delivering the keynote address. The conference will continue Tuesday with industry and regulatory panelists. The Ohio Chemistry Technology Council (OCTC) is the leading advocate for Ohio’s chemical technology industry. Ohio is the third largest chemistry producing state in the country.
ABOUT THE EAGLE AWARD WINNER:
Nutrien Lima Nitrogen – Lima, Ohio
Nutrien Lima had a goal to voluntarily reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in the Nitric Acid plant by replacing the NOx abator with a new NOx/N2O abator. The existing NOx abator does not abate N2O (nitrous oxide). N2O is a GHG that has 298 times greater potential than carbon dioxide. This project is projected to achieve a reduction of N2O of 285,000 tons per year CO2 equivalent. This is roughly equal to the annual GHG emissions from 56,000 gasoline powered cars.