Ohio Department of Development Director visits Lima to speak with small business leaders

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Small businesses are making the turnaround after the stress caused from the middle of the pandemic. Ohio's business development is looking to make their next step in overall growth.
"There is so much opportunity here in the state of Ohio and we know that entrepreneurs are looking to taking advantage of it," said Lydia Mihalik, Ohio Department of Development Director.
Ohio Department of Development Director Lydia Mihalik was in Lima to connect with a number of small businesses, and the same topic of concern was brought up... workforce development.
"We’ve got lots of things that we have been working with industries to solve that workforce challenge," said Mihalik "That is quite frankly, what is holding back companies to finding good people that can work in that shop and produce those critical components."
The State of Ohio has put an emphasis on helping small businesses according to Mihalik — all in an effort to sustain growth in local communities.
"And it does come to workforce it does come down to making sure they have the right facilities, to be able to facilitate growth the technology and the improvement in technology with these small business is important to us as well," said Mihalik.
After talking with small business owners and workers, the Director of the Ohio Department of Development says that there is a lot to be proud of in Ohio communities such as Lima.
"We have giant wins like intel that we can promote as a state but there are a lot of other things that are happening that are positive and a lot of that is due to small business growth in our state and we are grateful for it," said Mihalik.
