Ohio Department of Development Director visits Lima to speak with small business leaders

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Small businesses are making the turnaround after the stress caused from the middle of the pandemic. Ohio's business development is looking to make their next step in overall growth.

"There is so much opportunity here in the state of Ohio and we know that entrepreneurs are looking to taking advantage of it," said Lydia Mihalik, Ohio Department of Development Director.

