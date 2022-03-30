Ohio Education Association President tours Apollo Career Center

"I started my teaching career in public education in a career tech center similar to this," stated Scott DiMauro, president of the Ohio Education Association. "I know the incredible opportunities that career tech schools like Apollo provide for students."
The tour focused on career areas that the school offers, with DiMauro connecting with both teachers and students, listening and learning about the type of education offered in Allen County.
"This is the first time we have had this opportunity for this to happen," said Sheryl Diglia, Licensed School Nurse. "We are going to talk a little bit about our retirements and the state teacher retirement fund. Talking about the future of our school of course, and whatever else might come about."
DiMauro has more tours set up across Ohio and the Lima region and says that the information he is gathering is pivotal to improving overall education in the state.
"Schools like this make an impact on their communities," said DiMauro. "Not just because of the opportunist side for kids, but because of what they are doing to stimulate the economy and seeing that first hand, hearing the success stories... but also understanding that there are a lot of challenges and we need to make sure that we have the resources to sustain programs like this."
