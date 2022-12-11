Columbus, OH (WLIO) - The latest proposal to give Ohio's governor more power over-seeing K-12 education cleared the Ohio Senate last week. The bill would significantly change decision making about academic standards, on guidance on curriculum, and on school district ratings. If passed, the state education department will be run by a director appointed by the governor rather than the state board of education and the superintendent that the board hires. Supporters of the bill say the changes would promote more accountability and transparency. But teachers’ unions and advocacy groups say lawmakers are rushing the bill. The 2,000 page bill only has around a week to get Ohio House approval before the legislative session ends. Speaker of the House Bob Cupp says discussion are ongoing.
“It is something that has been discussed and debated for a couple of decades now,” says Cupp. “Having a education system that works and is effective that is not mired in bureaucracy is important. So, there are people that believe that an elected board is the best way to do it, there are other people who think that has not worked out very well and we need to try something different. To give our kids the best opportunity we can in Ohio.”
If the bill doesn't pass the Ohio House before the end of the year, it will it be up to lawmakers if they want to re-introduce it in the next legislative session that starts in January.
