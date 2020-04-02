Ohio Northern University dean speaks on impact of stimulus checks

Americans will be receiving checks as a result of the recent stimulus package but how will the economy be impacted?
Americans will be receiving checks up to $1,200 to help deal with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. Dean of the Dicke College of Business at Ohio Northern University said this money should be used as more of a "lifeline." Past stimulus packages were used to put money right back into businesses' hands. The dean said this money should be used to hold people over with bills and payments. With the possibility of online shopping, he said he hopes people realize the value of spending in their communities first.
"They were shopping online before," John Navin said, Dean of ONU Dicke College of Business. "I think the hope is, though, that they will realize that the community businesses are more than just selling goods and products. That they're there to help the community. They provide us with services and so--there will still be, as soon as the businesses can reopen, I guarantee you we'll still shop local."
If you have questions about getting your check or the process visit irs.gov