Ohio Northern University hosts conference for high school guidance counselors

ADA, OH (WLIO) -Ohio Northern University was host to an annual conference for high school guidance counselors from around the state.
Ohio Northern University hosted an annual conference that brought in around 80 high school guidance counselors from around the state. The campus last hosted the event 8 years ago and says they are excited to show counselors why ONU may be a good fit for their students.
"Ada, Ohio as you know is a small village and it's often difficult to get people here, so getting the counselors here, getting them to see our amazing facilities, and getting them to experience our warmth and hospitality I think helps them better talk to their students about ONU," said Dr. Melissa J. Baumann, ONU president.
As with any profession, the only constant is change and this event gives counselors everything they need to know as they guide their students to a path of success.
"We are challenged with helping our students figure out what's the best path for them. We want based on their abilities, their interests, skills, what they want to do in life," explained Jessica Gronas, Lima Central Catholic guidance counselor.
One of the many changes in recent years includes the adoption of a test-optional policy for admission to many Ohio universities. This means applicants can now decide whether they want to submit their SAT or ACT scores, among other changes.
"There's changes around financial aid. We'll have a session today talking about the new rules and changes with the NCAA for any of their students that are considering participating in college athletics," commented Bill Eilola, vice president for enrollment management at ONU.
Keeping up to speed on these changes is essential to know what direction to guide students as counselors assess their talents and needs in what is a very rewarding career.
"Knowing that I can be somebody for a student when they are not sure who to go to, that is absolutely the most rewarding thing," stated Jessica Gronas.
