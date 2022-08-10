Two separate motorcycle crashes in our area last weekend left one dead and another seriously injured. Ohio State Highway Patrol is reminding motorists of some important safety tips.
The use of helmets is the greatest defense against serious injury or death. The statistics are eye-catching in that nearly 75% of motorcycle fatalities in Ohio since 2017 resulted from no helmet use. However, it's not just about the experience and safety of the rider but the other motorists on the road. Last year, over half of motorcycle accidents were involved with another vehicle. The Ohio State Highway Patrol is reminding everyone to look twice as they are smaller and hard to see, which also makes it difficult to judge their speed.
"A motorcycle is a lot smaller, you have to account for them. You have to sort of watch out for motorcycles so if you look and you don't see somebody or something, it's a very small vehicle. Look twice as they may of been in your blind spot, and if you look a second time they may be out of that blind spot," explained Lt. Alec Coil, Lima Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Under Ohio law, only those under 18 and riders within the first year of attaining their motorcycle license are required to wear helmets. Although there is no mandatory training, Coil strongly recommends all riders participate in training courses to keep up with the latest safety techniques.
Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.
Hello! I am very excited to join WLIO to begin a television career. You can connect with me on Facebook, Instagram, & Twitter @natewx. Feel free to e-mail me if you ever need anything at NKitchens@wlio.com!