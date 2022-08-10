Motorcycle Safety Generic
Roberto Jimenez

Two separate motorcycle crashes in our area last weekend left one dead and another seriously injured. Ohio State Highway Patrol is reminding motorists of some important safety tips.

The use of helmets is the greatest defense against serious injury or death. The statistics are eye-catching in that nearly 75% of motorcycle fatalities in Ohio since 2017 resulted from no helmet use. However, it's not just about the experience and safety of the rider but the other motorists on the road. Last year, over half of motorcycle accidents were involved with another vehicle. The Ohio State Highway Patrol is reminding everyone to look twice as they are smaller and hard to see, which also makes it difficult to judge their speed.

