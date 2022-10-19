Troopers increasing patrols for National School Bus Safety Week

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - It's National School Bus Safety Week and local officials want to remind motorists of the important role they play to ensure a child's safety.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is stepping up enforcement efforts this week by following school buses and sending additional units to patrol school zones. Drivers are required by law to keep at least 10 feet from a bus that is either picking up or dropping off students. Troopers say they are seeing a rise in distracted drivers violating the rules.

