OhioHealth welcomes Van Wert Health as its 14th full-member hospital

VAN WERT, OH (WLIO) - The month of March is bringing more than just warmer weather for those in Van Wert County, as March 1st marks the official integration between OhioHealth and Van Wert Health.
OhioHealth celebrated the event by hosting a gathering to welcome OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital as its 14th full-member hospital. Members of OhioHealth provided lunch, updated badges, and tons of merchandise for their newest associates while taking time to celebrate each person who came to the event. Hospital employees say they are excited about the collaboration as it will bring the name, reputation, and resources of OhioHealth to the Van Wert community it needs to continue to thrive in the future.
"One of the things we like about Van Wert Health, from an Ohio Health standpoint, is the quality care that is provided. So, we are definitely going to enhance that care, we're going to appreciate the care that's been provided, and enhance what we can to keep more care local here in the Van Wert community," said Joy Bischoff, interim president of Van Wert Hospital.
OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital employees say they are excited about the future of the hospital as well as the additional resources they can provide for their patients and community.