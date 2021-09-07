OhioKAN speaks to Kiwanis Club of Lima

The Lima Kiwanis Club heard from a fairly new program in Ohio that is helping families across the state.
Called Ohio Kinship and Adoption Navigator, or OhioKAN, the program works with kinship and adoptive families by connecting them with resources and creating a plan with them depending on their situation. The regional director of our area spoke with the Kiwanis Club Tuesday afternoon about what her program does.
She says that groups like the Kiwanis play a big part in getting the word out about their program, as it has grown quite a bit since launching last year.
"We’re launching more sites, we’re expanding our navigators, we are fully funded for this next year, which is very exciting to be adding more individuals to the state that can answer those calls and really help those families get links to the support and services," said Jennifer Butler, regional director for OhioKAN Region 1.
If you would like more information on this program, you can visit their website or call 1-844-OHIO-KAN (6446-526).