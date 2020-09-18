One person has died and multiple were injured after a crash in Van Wert County Friday morning.
According to the Van Wert post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, at 7:40 AM at the intersection of State Route 118 and Wren Landeck Road, a gray 2012 Dodge Journey was traveling westbound and failed to stop for a posted stop sign, causing it to be hit by a gray 2005 Honda Accord.
Both vehicles traveled off the northwest side of the intersection, striking a utility pole. The Dodge Journey rolled onto its side.
A passenger of the Dodge Journey, 46-year-old Mubenga Mbombo of Lexington, Kentucky, died as a result of her injuries sustained in the crash.
An 8-year-old passenger of the Dodge Journey suffered serious injuries and flown to Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana. The driver and the other passenger of the vehicle sustained minor injuries and were transported to Van Wert Health.
Sydney Rutledge was the only occupant of the gray 2005 Honda Accord. She sustained minor injuries and was transported from the scene to Van Wert Health.
State Route 118 was closed for four hours. Troopers state that safety belts were worn by all occupants and impairment is not believed to be a factor.
Troopers were assisted on scene by the Van Wert Sheriff's Office, ODOT, Ohio City Fire and rescue, Van Wert Rescue, Samaritan Air Ambulance, Van Wert Deputy Coroner, Cowan & Son's Funeral Home, Hague's Towing, and Straightline towing.
*Correction: Sydney Rutledge was the driver of the 2005 Honda Accord