One person shot, one person assaulted in Paulding County incident

The Paulding County Sheriff Deputies are investigating an early Monday morning shooting at an Oakwood bar.
According to the sheriff, deputies were called out to the Landing Strip Bar just before 3 a.m. Monday morning for reports of a fight. There they found 37-year-old Dustin Dobbelaere of Defiance shot multiple times and 32-year-old Charles Brown of Oakwood assaulted.
What investigators can gather from the incident, Dobbelaere was fighting with another man, when Brown got out of a vehicle and shot Dobbelaere. People then began attacking Brown. Deputies believe that alcohol was a major factor in the incident.
Dobbelaere and Brown were transported to the hospital and their conditions are unknown. Investigators are getting conflicting statements and are presenting evidence to the prosecutor’s office to determine what charges will be filed.
Media release from the Paulding County Sheriff's Office: Oakwood, Ohio—This morning at 2:48 a.m., deputies were dispatched to The Landing Strip Bar, 204 North First Street in the Village of Oakwood for a fight that resulted in a man being shot. The altercation happened outside on the street.
Known information at this point is 37-year-old Dustin A. Dobbelaere of Defiance, Ohio was engaged in fighting with Joseph L. Schilt, age 32, from Oakwood, Ohio. At some point, Charles W. Brown, age 32, from Oakwood, Ohio exited a vehicle with a gun and shot Dobbelaere multiple times. The fight continued as people then assaulted Brown.
“Deputies were getting conflicting statements from participants and witnesses,” said Sheriff Landers. “There are a lot of facts yet to gather to determine what truly happened this morning. My deputies believe alcohol played a major role in this violence. Anytime you mix alcohol and guns, nothing good is going to happen.”
The semi-automatic pistol allegedly used in the crime was recovered from the scene. Both Dobbelaere and Brown were conscious when they were transported to the Paulding County Hospital and later transferred to other hospitals. There is currently no update on their condition.
Investigators are working with the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office to determine what charges will be filed in this case.