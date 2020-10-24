The Van Wert County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating a shooting that occurred in Washington Township.
Authorities received a 911 call at 1:09 A.M in regards to an individual beings hot at a party. Deputies arrived at 19470 State Road in Washington Township and conducted a series of interviews.
Evidence of a shooting was collected. Deputies learned that there were altercations involving multiple people that led up to the shooting. Several rounds were fired.
The shooting victim was transported from the scene by Middle Point EMS to an area hospital, where the victim was treated and released.
Anyone who may have information on the shooting is asked to contact the Van Wert County Sheriff's Office at 419-238-3866 or call the Van Wert Crime Stoppers at 419-238-STOP (7867). Tips can also be submitted via the Sheriff's Office Website at vanwertcountysheriff.com, using the Submit a CrimeTip tab.