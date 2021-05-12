Organization looking to beautify Lima from the ground up

A privately funded initiative kicked off with hopes of beautifying Lima.
Block Challenge Lima held an informational meeting Wednesday evening, in which homeowners can get paid to improve their property. The challenge is to recruit at least 5 neighbors within a line of sight to come up with a plan on how they will improve the exterior of their homes. A committee will be tasked with selecting 2 neighborhoods to win this year and reimburse owners 50 percent of their investment up to $1000 per owner. The organization does not want people to be discouraged if they are not picked this year, because of how long they have secured funding.
Michael Blass, an organizer with the Block Challenge said, “At a minimum, we can fund 2 clusters for the next 4 years after this year. We believe that after this is demonstrated to be successful and people can actually see the outcomes, in 2021 even into 2022, I think we can get more private sector donations.”
You can find important application dates and additional information at www.blockchallengelima.com.