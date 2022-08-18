Otterbein Cridersville residents get to experience hot air balloon rides

CRIDERSVILLE, OH (WLIO) - It was an early morning for many residents at Otterbein Cridersvllle as they were eager to check off one of the items on their bucket list. Holly Geaman has more about their beautiful balloon rides.  

This is Anna Marie Klink's first trip up in a hot air balloon at the age of 100. She and dozens of other Otterbein Cridersville residents got to mark this one off their bucket list.

