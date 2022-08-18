Otterbein Cridersville residents get to experience hot air balloon rides

CRIDERSVILLE, OH (WLIO) - It was an early morning for many residents at Otterbein Cridersvllle as they were eager to check off one of the items on their bucket list. Holly Geaman has more about their beautiful balloon rides.
This is Anna Marie Klink's first trip up in a hot air balloon at the age of 100. She and dozens of other Otterbein Cridersville residents got to mark this one off their bucket list.
"How was it?" asked our reporter. "Oh, it's beautiful from up there," said Anna Marie Klink, Otterbein Cridersville resident. "Were you nervous at all?" questioned our reporter. "Not at all," Klink responded. "Do you want to go back up?" asked our reporter. "Not really...oh I would," added Klink.
Midwest Balloon Rides based outside of Indianapolis provided the rides. Otterbein administration says it all happened because a resident's son knew a person who knew a person and the rest is history.
"It's been amazing. I have so many residents out here enjoying this and it's great to know that at least half my residents are going to do something they've never done before," stated Desiree Barnes, director of life enrichment.
The flight was tethered up to 80 feet in the air and the views were amazing while they rose above the Otterbein Cridersville Campus.
"Went up in the hot air balloon and it was wonderful. I'm afraid of heights and it didn't bother me a bit. We saw the sun come up and it was just so peaceful. I'd do it again," commented Stephanie Schipper, who enjoyed the hot air balloon ride.
"It was just a wonderful, peaceful ride to go up in this balloon. It was a wonderful, early morning thing to do. We saw the swans down on the lake and just very peaceful. it was really nice," expressed Bea Burkholder, who enjoyed the hot air balloon ride.
And for some residents, this could just be the beginning of marking adventures off of their bucket lists.
"I want to do this, and I want to jump out of an airplane, go on a cruise. Hey, I've got a lot of things I want to do," said Susan Rice-Hoskins, who is planning more bucket list items.
Friday, residents might be able to check off another bucket list item as they will be able to take part in a giant slip and slide at their summer barbeque!
Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.